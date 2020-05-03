Watch: Slideshow of metro senior pictures honors graduating students

KANSAS CITY METRO — Even though they may not be in school or on campus, FOX4 wants to congratulate as many area high school and college seniors as we can.

Viewers have submitted photos of their incredible students since the beginning of April. While FOX4 has shared some of those photos on the air, we wanted to honor all those submissions.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the photos, and help us congratulate these incredible learners during these unprecedented times.

If you want to contribute your photo, you can submit on FOX4’s Senior Sendoffs page, here.