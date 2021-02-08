Water damage forces new $193 million Johnson County Courthouse to close

OLATHE, Kan. — Part of the new Johnson County Courthouse is closed to the public Monday after sections of the building were damaged overnight.

The county says a water line to a fire sprinkler froze, causing damage to the building’s first and second floors.

The Olathe Fire Department responded to the sprinkler issue at 6:36 a.m.

The county says the quick response from firefighters and county employees limited the amount of water damage to the building. Crews repaired the damage on Monday. Public services weren’t interrupted because the courthouse is operating virtually. It is expected to reopen Tuesday.

The new $193 million Johnson County Courthouse opened about a month ago after more than two years of construction.