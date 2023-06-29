OLATHE, Kan. — Good news for people who like to visit or walk around Cedar Lake in Olathe.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the water is no longer a danger to people or animals.

Olathe Parks and Rec first postponed its fishing derby at the lake because of a naturally occurring fish kill earlier this month. Two weeks later the department warned residents to avoid the water altogether because of an algal bloom in the lake. It also posted signs warning of the issue.

Those signs are in the process of being removed Thursday after water tests showed the lake returned to safe levels.