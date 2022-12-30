KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department are on the scene of a water main break Friday night.

Crews responded to the scene just before 6:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Street on reports of high water.

KC Water said it’s a large 30-inch main that has broken.

KC Streetcar service has been temporarily suspended due to the water main break. The company said service will resume once the scene is clear and trackways are cleaned of debris.

KC Water tells FOX4 it has a crew on the scene and said the driver of a car struck a fire hydrant, which is causing a lot of the water flow.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was at the scene and said fire crews are inspecting basements in the area to make sure everyone is safe and that all businesses have been advised.

“We are thankful that this happened when temps are above freezing,” he said.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt said the water main should be repaired in the next one or two days.

“They will have to excavate and pull out the pipe and replace a large section of pipe,” Platt said.

This will impact the downtown area as well as part of Brookside Waldo.

Bottled water is available in the impacted area.

KCFD Deputy Chief Nino Bruno said crews were responding to another call when they noticed water and found the water main break and sinkhole.

A sinkhole was caused from the water washing away the ground. Crews are working to figure out what happens to cars impacted by the sinkhole.

Multiple crews are also checking for flooding and any electrical issues.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department are on the scene of a water main break at E. 17th and Walnut Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (FOX4 Photo/Chris Shipman)

KC Water said people in the area may experience low or no water pressure for a few hours while repairs are made.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.