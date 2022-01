KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A change of plans for anyone heading to the Tony Aguirre Community Center Thursday afternoon.

KC Parks said the community center is temporarily closed because of a water main break in the area.

The community center is normally open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is used as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The parks department asks that you check online, or call 816-513-8530, for an update on the reopening plan before going to the center this afternoon and evening.