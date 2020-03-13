Water main break floods intersection at 95th and Metcalf

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A water main break in Overland Park has left a busy intersection covered with water Friday afternoon. 

The incident happened near 95th and Metcalf around 2 p.m.

Water One tweeted that they have crews heading to the scene. 

There is no word yet on what may have caused the break. 

