KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive water main break caused Spokes Café and Cyclery on Walnut Street to close indefinitely.

At about 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, staff at Spokes were notified as water started to enter the café.

“We will be closed at least two weeks. Just depends on how quickly they can do the restoration,” Dan Walsh with Spokes said.

Surveillance footage shows the moment water begins to enter the shop and a customer tells staff that they believe a pipe had burst.

Moments later, a larger rush of water entered the building.

Spokes is referring visitors to go the location at 1200 Washington Street while the Walnut shop is dried out and damages are repaired.

Courtesy Dan Walsh

The shop received damage to the walls and furniture as water and dirt made its way through the building.

Spokes Café is a coffee shop that offers food and drinks as well as bikes and biking equipment.