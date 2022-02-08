LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. — Thousands of customers in Eastern Jackson County will see a hike in their water bills beginning this month.

It impacts Jackson County Public Eater Supply District 13, which serves sections of Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit and Lake Lotawana.

The water district notified customers last month that rates would increase by at least $1 a month. Customers will notice the difference in bills that arrive next week.

The rate for the first 1,000 gallons of water went from $16.00 to $17.00. Each additional 1,000 gallons used during the month went from $8.27 to $9.27.

The new rate is more than $4 more than customers in nearby district 12, which serves areas of Lee’s Summit and Greenwood, are paying. Their rates increased in 2021, and are $12.77 for the first 1,000 gallons and $8.48 for additional usage.

Water district #13 said it had not raised water rates since 2006. The rate is being increased now because of the increase in supplies and materials, according to the letter sent to customers.