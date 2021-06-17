Water warning: Police warn public about toxic issue in Kansas City, Kansas lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Everyone is looking for a way to beat the heat across the city, but the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department warns a dip in the water at Big 11 Lake shouldn’t be an option right now.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the lake at 11th Street and State Avenue has too much toxic algae growing in the water right now. According to the National Ocean Service, the problem can occur when the water temperature becomes higher than normal.

Due to an overgrowth of toxic algae, the KS Dept. of Health & Environment is warning the public to stay out of the water at Big 11 Lake at 11th & State. A dip may sound appealing due to the heat, but PEOPLE and PETS should stay out as the algae can cause illness or even death. pic.twitter.com/TawsCmv0Df — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) June 17, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the algae blooms produce toxins. Symptoms can include:

Skin, eye, nose or throat irritation

Stomach pain

Headache

Neurological symptoms such as muscle twitches

Vomiting

Diarrhea

The algae in question can be identified because the blooms look like it is floating on top of the water. They can be green, or a variety of other colors. The CDC said you can’t tell by looking at the bloom if it is harmful, so “when in doubt, stay out.”

