Water warning: Police warn public about toxic issue in Kansas City, Kansas lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Everyone is looking for a way to beat the heat across the city, but the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department warns a dip in the water at Big 11 Lake shouldn’t be an option right now.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the lake at 11th Street and State Avenue has too much toxic algae growing in the water right now. According to the National Ocean Service, the problem can occur when the water temperature becomes higher than normal.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the algae blooms produce toxins. Symptoms can include:
- Skin, eye, nose or throat irritation
- Stomach pain
- Headache
- Neurological symptoms such as muscle twitches
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
The algae in question can be identified because the blooms look like it is floating on top of the water. They can be green, or a variety of other colors. The CDC said you can’t tell by looking at the bloom if it is harmful, so “when in doubt, stay out.”
