Water worries in West force sports teams to get creative

FILE – Arizona Diamondbacks’ Steven Souza Jr. walks on new synthetic grass at Chase Field before a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, March 25, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Diamondbacks ripped out the grass at the field ahead of the 2019 season, replacing it with the artificial turf. The team says they’ve saved about 16 million gallons of water because of it. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

DENVER (AP) — Scientists predict climate change will lead to unpredictable precipitation and possible water shortages in Arizona and throughout the West in the coming years — on top of the current drought.

Four pro teams in the Colorado River Basin states of Arizona and California spoke with The Associated Press about water usage and sustainability strategies, which range from using mostly reclaimed or recycled water to put in artificial turf.

A water policy expert says the teams should focus more on publicly advocating for wise use of the finite resource.