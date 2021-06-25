Waterfest canceled after heavy rains flood downtown Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Heavy rains overnight caused flooding in Excelsior Springs and other small towns in Ray County.

Much of the flooding came from the area around St. Joseph, Missouri, where about 10 inches of rain fell in the the last 24 hours, according to National Weather Service.

A lot of that water flowed down to Excelsior Springs, where it caused widespread flooding in the historic downtown area.

Some people said water levels haven’t been as high as the great flood year of 1993, and in some spots the water is even higher.

The city announced it canceled WaterFest, which was supposed to take place this weekend, because much of the festival area was under water Friday morning.

“It’s a shame because you got all these vendors and everybody coming in and trying to set up, and that parking lot back there is where some of them are supposed to set up their things,” said Bill Tuck, a longtime Excelsior Springs resident. “It’s underwater, the one on the other side, if you go downtown, there’s another one. Those two parking lots are under water. So I don’t know what they’ll do.”

Many people in Excelsior Springs said they’re still cleaning up from a big storm two weeks ago that knocked out power for most of the weekend.