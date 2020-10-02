WaterOne issues temporary boil advisory for some southern Johnson County customers

Water bubbles and boils on a gas stove or range in a home kitchen. Blue flame and stainless steel pot.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WaterOne has issued a temporary boil advisory for some customers in southern Johnson County.

A boil order was issued for 80 customers in Gardner and Spring Hill after a main break by a private contractor caused a loss of water pressure.

The customers impacted live along 199th Street between Lone Elm Road and Clare Road and along Clare Road between 199th Street and 187th Terrace,

WaterOne says there is no sign of contamination and the boil order was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is conducting testing and the boil advisory will be lifted as soon as the test results confirm that the water is safe, according to WaterOne.

