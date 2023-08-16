WAVERLY, Mo. — A 13-year-old boy has died after a crash involving a utility terrain vehicle in Lafayette County.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Durant Road, just west of Salt Fork Road, near Waverly, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the teen was driving a 2013 Polaris 900GF1 when he traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The teen was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at Carroll County Memorial Hospital. Since the victim is a minor, the highway patrol will not be releasing his name.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted the highway patrol with the investigation.