Wayside Waifs set to reopen Friday with new procedures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wayside Waifs can count themselves in the number of businesses that are in the process of reopening this week. The shelter’s first day back is this coming Friday, May 15, but there will be new procedures in place to protect the public and its staff.

Animal adoptions will continue to be completed virtually. To look at the adoptable animals you can go to waysidewaifs.org. Also, many services the shelter provides will be by appointment only – no member of the public will be allowed inside the building without an appointment. In addition, the following steps will also be part of the new normal.

Beginning Friday at the shelter:

Appointment only services will include virtual adoptions, memorial services, animal intake/admissions, return-to-owner, vet services and heartworm treatments for recently adopted animals.

The Bark Park will reopen to Bark Park Patrons. (Social distancing must be maintained.)

All staff and visitors must follow these safety guidelines: wear face masks, social distance, and wash hands frequently.

Wayside will make decisions at a later time regarding the expansion of services, allowing small groups and the general public back into the shelter.

It will continue to diligently work to create a safe campus for staff, volunteers, and visitors. These safety measures will include things like social distancing, face masks, hand hygiene, and asking people to maintain a no-touch environment.

For more information you can go to this page Wayside Waifs COVID-19 Updates.