Wayside Waifs temporarily closing shelter to public, canceling services amid coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wayside Waifs has announced the temporary closure of their animal shelter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The shelter is closing to the public as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The following services will also be suspended: pet adoption, volunteer services, pet food pantry, onsite education classes, tours or visits.

Fostering services and Bark Park will continue.

Pet memorial and cremation services and emergency pet surrenders are available by appointment only.

In-kind donations are also not being accepted at this time.

Anyone who finds a stray animal is encouraged to take the animal to the animal control facility in their city.

