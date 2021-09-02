WB I-470 closed past 50 Highway after person struck and killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Part of westbound Interstate 470 is closed Thursday night after someone walking on the highway was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at westbound I-470 past 50 Highway.

It is unknown at this time why the person struck was walking on the highway. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

