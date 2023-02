Westbound lanes of K-10 Highway are closed near I-435 due to an overturned dump truck on the highway. (Photo credit: screenshot from KC Scout camera)

LENEXA, Kan. — Westbound lanes of K-10 Highway are closed near I-435 in Johnson County due to a crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol around 9:30 a.m. Monday a dump truck carrying rocks overturned on the highway, spilling rocks onto the road.

The dump truck driver was taken to an area hospital, but the driver’s condition is unknown.

