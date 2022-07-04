KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abortion rights supporters rallied Monday on the Country Club Plaza, arguing they’re not free on this Independence Day.

Organizers of the “We Are Not Free” march said the group is peacefully protesting in support of reproductive freedom at a time when many Americans celebrate their liberties. The protesters argue abortion rights are human rights.

There’s a lot of attention focused on the upcoming Aug. 2 election in Kansas, where voters will determine whether that state’s constitution protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

“We are founded on freedom,” said Stacy Henderson, lead organizer for the rally.

“Today was the day of independence, but when you are telling people what they can and cannot do with their bodies and you are trying to tell people what they’re allowed to do, that’s not freedom. So it’s not equality. You are telling people what they should do and what they should not do. It’s not right. Why celebrate a day of freedom when we are not free?”

After rallying in Mill Creek Park, the group plans marched along 47th Street through the Plaza shopping district.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined the rally. Speakers included some abortion rights supporters who are running for political office.

