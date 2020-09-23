‘We can all go to his appointments’: surprise van for family of boy with rare disorder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –It’s a story we all need during these tough times –a simple reminder of the good people out there and how a community can come together to make a difference.

Only on FOX4, an anonymous donor and Variety KC have a special surprise for a boy with a rare genetic disorder, Acrofacial dysostosis.

Joshia is a distant cousin of FOX4’s Kathy Quinn and earlier this month he defied the odds and celebrated his first birthday.

Joshiah’s family thought they were going to meet a donor from Variety Kansas City Wednesday morning, but instead they got a surprise they didn’t see coming.

Deborah Wiebrecht, Variety Children’s Charity Executive Director, heard Josiah’s family didn’t have a way to get Josiah to his appointments with his new wheelchair and oxygen tank.

Wiebrecht worked her magic, as Kincaid did a nationwide search to find the perfect van, and finally a donor came forward.

“This means that we can all go to his appointments, and I can go with him, and we don’t have to take like four different cars, and we can’t fit this in our cars and thank you very much,” Nicole Bland, Josiah’s mother, said.

Bland says because of his wheelchair and his oxygen tank it is very difficult to transport Josiah places, and now thanks to Variety KC and an anonymous donor, that has changed.