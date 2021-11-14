‘We got a strong team’: Chiefs fans hold high hopes for the rest of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many fans were watching the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at bars and restaurants back at home.

Before the game started, some fans said they were worried about the outcome of the game because of the rocky season.

“We need to stay strong as a team,” Joseph Valdivia, Chiefs fan, said. “And it’s never an easy game, the Chiefs versus the Raiders, wherever we play at. It’s been going on for years.”



Some fans said it’s never a walk in the park when the AFC Champions play the Raiders, but they were still hopeful for a win during Sunday night football.



“We might start at the bottom, but we’re going to end up at the top,” Valdivia said.



Dozens of fans watched the game at Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Kansas City, Kansas.



Before the game started they said they were counting on the team’s offense to set the pace.

“At the end of the day, if we can get the offense rolling and we can stop Derek Carr through the air, I think we’ll be in good shape,” Cooper Root, Chiefs fan, said.



“It’s always a nonstop battle to the final second,” said Valdivia.



I’s been a rocky season for the team this year.



Ahead of the Raiders game the team was 5-4.

That made some fans nervous, but not discouraged on a Super Bowl win.



“People have put them down and I’m not a fair-weather fan so let’s go,” Andrea Chermello, Chiefs fan, said.



“We got a strong team and as long as they keep building together then we’ll see where it goes,” said Valdivia.



They said they will continue to have faith in the team and cheer them on even when they are not playing at home.



“Our boys do so much for our city,” Charmello said. “It makes my heart feel good. I can’t say that they are bad as a team. I can just say that I am not going to give up on them.”