‘We have no answers’: Filled with grief, family of Westport shooting victim focuses on memories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of a 17-year-old gunned down in Westport early Saturday morning is still waiting for answers.

After losing a son, brother, nephew and father, Devin Harris's family is having a hard time coming to grips with his death.

He was shot and killed outside near Westport Road and Mill Street after a fight inside Throwback KC night club. He was the 25th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri, this year.

“Another life taken away at a young age to something senseless,” said Harris’s aunt Laurience Lacey. “It's just sad.”

Four other people were shot in the hail of gunfire. Police report finding more than 90 bullet casings on the ground after the shooting.

Lacey found out about the shooting from a graphic video on Facebook.

“Everything is not for Facebook, especially not a dead body.” Lacey said. “It was devastating because I was like, 'No, not Devin, no!”

Harris recently earned his G.E.D. and had his first child, a daughter who will only know him from picture and stories.

“She's not going to be able to cherish anything” Lacey said. "She's only 4 months old, so it's just sad.”

Shortly after the shooting, 25-year-old Devon Carter was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Police believe he was one of the shooters. It was Carter's birthday being celebrated at Throwback KC.

Lacey doesn't know Carter or what her nephew was doing in Westport.

“He wasn't old enough to get in, so I don't know if they were just down there walking around? We have no clue. We have no answers,” Lacey said.

Waiting on answers is the hardest part, so the family is focusing on memories. This time of year, one of Lacey's favorites was an Easter egg hunt when Harris was a boy.

“He was trying to get them and not let any of the other kids get them,” Lacey laughed. “So it was just funny because he was always that stand-up guy. You know, he was in control of everything.”

To remember Harris, share memories and call for an end to the gun violence plaguing Kansas City, Mothers In Charge is hosting a vigil Thursday night outside Sunfresh on Mill Street at 6:30 p.m.