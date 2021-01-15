‘We have to do better’: Community-led warming shelter opens at KC gymnasium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Garrison Community Center on East 5th Street in Kansas City is temporarily taking on a new name.

The gymnasium is transforming into the Scott Eicke Warming Center, honoring the 41-year-old homeless man who died in frigid conditions on New Year’s Day.

“We have to do better. We have to make something to take care of these people,” volunteer Sheryl Ferguson said. “They may be without a house, but Kansas City is their home.”

The shelter is a product of local advocate and businessman Anton Washington, executive director of Creative Innovative Entrepreneurs. Washington used resources and connections to develop a partnership with KCMO Parks & Recreation for use of the site.

The strictly community-led initiative is using volunteers who helped run the operation for 48 hours straight the first two days.

“I was happy to hear that the mayor was working on getting mandates to get other stations open,” Ferguson said. “I have also asked him because I did speak with him myself this morning, don’t forget the people that just did it out of passion for people, and that’s the main thing we have to have in this city is passion for people.”

The emergency shelter can house 100 people while temperatures are below freezing.

Volunteers said they like to think of this gym as an extension of their own homes, not only providing a place to rest, but to eat and clean up, too.

Organizers are following strict COVID-19 guidelines, including check-ins and sign-ups at the door, the requirement of masks at all times, and mandatory sanitation at every entrance and exit.

One woman said she’s thankful for the temporary assistance and interest of people who care.

She said she was abruptly kicked out of her apartment and finding somewhere to stay has been tough.

“It’s hard when you call shelters, and [they say] no we don’t have an opening, no we don’t have an opening,” Tamika said. “When the temperatures are low, they’ll help people two or three days here, but you need something consistent because you could lose your life.”

Activists and advocates speaking out about the need in the community say the goal is to not let anyone else freeze to death after the bitter cold weather took the life of two people since the beginning of the year.

“Hope this will actually be a catalyst to make sure the people of the city are cared for,” said Ferguson. “I think COVID has helped people understand, what would happen if I can’t pay my light bill.”

The shelter is scheduled to be open overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week.

Organizers are also asking for donations of food, bottled water, feminine hygiene products and other toiletries. Anyone who would like to support financially can donate to the shelter’s GoFundMe page.