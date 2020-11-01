‘We hope that everybody will heal in the long term’: Community mourns death of Leavenworth County Sheriff’s deputy

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — The city of Tonganoxie, Kansas continues to mourn the loss of Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Daniel Abramovitz.

Cpl. Abramovitz was killed when his vehicle collided with a school bus Friday afternoon.

“Its a sad day.”

Neighbors, and friends say Dep. Cpl. Abramovitz was an amazing man.

Charlie Featherly, a Tonganoxie Resident, thinks that his passing has affected the entire community.

“We hope that everybody will heal in the long term. It’s tough and we’re really praying for the family,” Featherly said.

Dan Lynch, the owner of Lynch Real Estate, says Tonganoxie is a small town that rallies around those going through a time of tragedy.

“It’s just a wonderful community that comes together in events like this. Hopefully the family can survive this, again we’re here first them if they need us” Lynch said.

Dep. Cpl. Abramovitz spent 26 years at the Leavenworth County sheriffs office and had planned to retire next year on March 1st.

Featherly was shocked that Abramovitz was so close to being done.

“Wow! yeah I’m looking forward to retiring and for someone to be that close to retirement and have a tragedy like that happen is really sad,” Featherly said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

He is survived by his wife, and three adult children.