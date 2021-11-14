‘We miss you every single day’: Family holds celebration of life for man who was killed in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two years later the family of a Kansas City, Missouri man is still waiting for closure.

Dwane Simmons was shot and killed in 2019 as he was leaving a party near Washburn University in Topeka.

The alleged gunman, Francisco Alejandro Mendez, was charged with first-degree murder and six other felony charges.

Mendez’s trial date was set for November 29th but was recently pushed back to next year.

Simmons would’ve turned 26-years-old this week.

His family held a celebration of life on Saturday to commemorate the type of person he was and raise awareness on the upcoming trial for his alleged killer



The pain is still unimaginable for Simmons’ family and friends.



“We love you,” Navarro Simmons, Dwane’s Dad, said. “We miss you every single day.”



Simmons was a beloved son whose parents said was taken away from them too soon.



“I just want to hug him,” Navarro Simmons said. “We’re hoping that the verdict comes back guilty and that justice might get served.”



Simmons’ parents said they know they will have to relive that day in court but are ready to close that chapter.



“I don’t know if there’s too much that you can do to prepare yourself for, but just be present,” said Navarro Simmons. “I mean that’s what we try to do is prepare ourselves to know what’s going to be there, what’s going to be shown, and just know that’s going to be a hard one.”



Simmons’ family learned that the trial set for the end of this month was pushed back to March.