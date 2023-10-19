KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mother of seven is searching for her van after she said thieves stole it outside of their home.

It happened in a southeast Kansas City neighborhood, near the Hickman Mills School District office.

“It was actually taken from right here,” Adrienne Blanford told FOX4.

Blanford’s life came to a screeching halt when she found out her family’s new van was stolen.

She said this was their only way to get to school, doctors appointments and day care. Blanford has seven kids, including a unique set of triplets.

Adrienne Blanford’s children (photo via Adrienne Blanford)

“It’s just so upsetting,” she said.

Blanford said it was stolen Sunday morning at about 5:45 a.m.

In Ring doorbell video that a neighbor shared, you can see people get out of a vehicle and start to look at cars parked in the lot.

After going through the inside of one car, a person with a flashlight goes car to car. Eventually they land on Blanford’s van.

The engine starts, and the thieves take off.

“I was just so shocked. I cried, of course,” Blanford said. “I was beating myself up, like what did I do. How did this happen? Why us? Like at the same time, we’re not done paying for it. So we just, we need it back.”

Blanford said thieves stole more than the van from this spot. There were car seats, baby items and an emergency stash of cash inside the van.

“You can tell kids use the van. I’m pretty sure their finger marks are in the window,” Blanford said. “It’s definitely heartbreaking.”

It’s also heartbreaking because this van was a gift from the community through donations to a GoFundMe page.

You might remember, in January, Blanford gave birth to a rare set of naturally conceived identical triplets. They were born prematurely at 30 weeks.

The girls continue to be happy and healthy, but Blanford said they still have frequent doctors visits.

“It’s just been really hard,” Blanford said, “and then no one has a vehicle that will fit all of us. So, you know, having to size down to a different vehicle.”

Blanford said they’ve been getting by, borrowing wheels from family. She said that’s not sustainable for this family of nine.

She wants their van back and has a message for the thieves.

“We’re just hoping you can have a heart and think about us and give us our vehicle back,” Blanford said.

She said it’s a gold 2011 Honda Odyssey. The license plate number is CX6-U1C.

If you have any helpful information, call the Kansas City Police Department as they continue to investigate.