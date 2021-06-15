‘We need some justice’: Community remembers murdered KCK teen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One community came together Tuesday night to remember a Kansas City, Kansas teen murdered near an elementary school earlier this month.

KCK police say 15-year-old Kaden Bauswell was shot near Hazel Grove Elementary on June 9. So far, there have been no arrests announced in the case.

The group met for a prayer vigil and balloon release at First Southern Baptist Church, where Bauswell was active in the youth group and where he was baptized. Loved ones shared stories about Bauswell and laid a brick for him in the memorial garden.

“There’s nobody 15 years old out there in the memorial garden,” said Pastor Rick Rooks. “That’s not the way it’s supposed to be.”

Bauswell’s family joined the dozens in attendance.

“We all miss him dearly,” his grandfather, Bobby Hernandez, said. “It breaks our hearts right now. It’s hard to talk about it. He would’ve loved seeing all these people out here for him.”



Bauswell’s former daycare director, Delayne Jones-Hulse, had just seen Bauswell at the grocery store two months ago.

“We hugged, and I told him, ‘I was going to keep up with you.’ I couldn’t wait until his high school graduation,” Jones-Hulse said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to that, but he was happy. He was happy.”



While this group grieves, they’re left with few answers in the case.

Hernandez made a plea to the community for help.



“If anybody has any information out there about the killers, if they’ve heard anything, please call the TIPS Hotline,” Hernandez. “We need some justice done for Kaden.”

The TIPS Hotline is 816-474-8477.

