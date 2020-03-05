‘We need to shove our shoulder into this’: Jackson County prosecutor says preventing violent crime remains priority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, the county’s top attorney since 2011, said things are moving in a positive direction, and she’s pleased with the number of convictions her office made during the past year.

The numbers from 2019 are in, and Peters Baker said they don’t lie.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s annual report on violent crime was released Tuesday. Last year, county law enforcement agencies sent 112 murder cases to the prosecutor, which, according to the report, produced a 98.4% conviction rate toward violent offenders.

Charges were filed in 85 of those cases. Another 19 were still under review at the year’s close, and an additional 15 were thrown out.

“The ones that are solved and get to my office for a filing decision, our file rate is really high. Probably because of that early engagement and that partnership we have,” Peters Baker said.

On Wednesday, Peters Baker said strong relationships within the community have helped fuel that success, as well as a concentrated effort to send a prosecutor to every murder scene in Jackson County.

The prosecutor pointed out that Jackson County’s conviction rate in cases involving violent crimes is higher than the Missouri average, and every conviction is a preemptive move toward deterring the next violent offender.

“Wishing for and hoping for and praying for is all great. It’s not enough. We need to shove our shoulder into this. We can do that by working collaboratively,” Peters Baker added.

Many families whose cases are ongoing long for verdicts in their favor.

Bishop Frank Caldwell, who works with the AdHoc Group Against Violence, lost his own son, 23-year-old Cameron Douglas, last January to a gunshot. Bishop Caldwell, who has founded the non-profit Heart of the Father Initiative, said his son’s case will be heard in court in May.

“I’d like to see more,” Bishop Caldwell said. “Being a Christian, I understand forgiveness, but I also know about reconciliation. I think that’s when both parties recognize what has occurred. We’re looking for the court to go in our favor.”

Looking ahead to the 2020 prosecutor's report, Peters Baker said she realizes Jackson County’s murder rate is growing, and she’s fearful next year’s numbers may reflect that building violence.

“It’s not as if there aren’t solutions out there. There are. They’re hard. They take time and they take a high level of collaboration,” she said.

Peters Baker said all law enforcement groups in Jackson County are too credit for this success.

A statement from Kansas City police said that agency is dedicated to helping find convictions in any way that’s needed.