‘We needed the win’: Chiefs fans excited about win against Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A warm November day was perfect for tailgating and cheering on the Chiefs.

“You can’t ask for a better day, especially out here. It was sunny, nice day for a flyover. Great weather,” Chiefs fan Troy Majors said.

To top off the perfect day, the Chiefs snagged the victory over the Green Bay Packers.

“It was a great game, we darn nearly shut them out. We needed the win and it was really important to get the win,” Chiefs fan Francis Jones said.

The biggest Chiefs conversation topic this week was Packers quarterback Aaron Rodger sitting out the game.

He tested positive for COVID-19, and then there was some controversy surrounding his vaccination status.

Many were nervous about what the backup quarterback would bring to the field.

“I’m always nervous to have the back up quarterback coming in, you never know how they’ll perform and a lot of time it comes back to bite ya. In today’s case, it didn’t,” Jones said.

But some fans felt that Rodgers being out gave the Chiefs an advantage on the field.

“We felt better about the game with Rodgers not there but with the defense you never really know,” Majors said.

Although Chiefs fans are celebrating the victory tonight, they’re mainly hoping they can keep the momentum going.

“I think we have a few hard games coming up one against the Cowboys but I think we are going in the right direction here. We are working things out,” Chiefs fan Sean Healy said.

“It’s all momentum, so we got a good win here. A solid win from the defense,” Jones said. “I’m pretty excited about next week and we’ll click on all cylinders and blow it out.”

The Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 14.