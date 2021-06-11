‘We stormed the Capitol Building:’ Prosecutors say phone call shows Olathe Proud Boy celebrated role

Three Kansas City-area suspects are now charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Seen in a federal complaint, the suspects circled left to right are: Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon and William Chrestman.

WASHINGTON — An Olathe man, and self-described member of the far-right organization The Proud Boys, filed a motion asking a federal judge to release him from jail to await trial.

47-year-old William Chrestman faces conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, and other crimes for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors responded to the request by releasing a transcript of phone calls they say Chrestman made, and recorded, during and following the attack. They argue the transcript shows Chrestman’s actions that day and prove that he is a danger to the public.

“We stormed the Capitol building! We rushed that s***! We took that house back…we took

it over…We made the House leave…they couldn’t finish their vote…that hasn’t been done since

1850…it was different than chaos; we the people took control!”

Federal prosecutors said that quote is just part of the conversation Chrestman had with an unidentified person following the riot. They argued that the call proved Chrestman celebrated his role in the insurrection.

In the recorded phone call, prosecutors said Chrestman told the person he talked to about how rioters got into the Capitol that day. According to the transcript, Chrestman said he helped kick down the fence.

“The first fence that was up there–bunch of people were standing against it, yelling at the cops, the cops started getting nervous and then–so I kicked the fence, I said, uh–uh–“We wan–we wanna talk to the f****** House right now!” [noise] And . . . all these people started yelling and, uhm, I

kicked the fu-f****** fence again.”

In his detention memo to the judge, Chrestman’s attorney argued that he wasn’t at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as an official member of The Proud Boys. Federal prosecutors said they have proof, straight from Chrestman’s mouth, that he was there with the organization.

In another transcript released by prosecutors, Chrestman identified himself as being with the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys and said:

“… they all followed us, Proud Boys. We-we marched straight–we marched straight from the uh, uh, Washington Memorial . . . all the way down to the, uh, Capitol Building.” Prosecutors said Crestman continued the call and said, “Before all this s*** started people were–uh, patriots from all over the country–no b*******, coming up askin’, “Are you guys Proud Boys?” And we’re like, “Uh, yeah!” And they go, “Oh, my God, could we get our pictures taken with you guys? You guys are great!” Uh–they were treating us like f****** rock stars!”

At one point in the transcript. Chrestman also said he armed himself with the axe handle and that he fought an officer while inside the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors said that Chrestman’s self-recorded videos and telephone calls detailed his conduct. They also said social media and surveillance video showed Chrestman’s actions and prove that he is a danger to public safety and should remain behind bars to await trial.

Chrestman has been behind bars since federal agents arrested him in February. His attorney argues Chrestman is not a safety risk, a point in which prosecutors adamantly disagree. Cherstman is scheduled to be back in court later this month.