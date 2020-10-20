‘We want normalcy’: Lawrence parents and students rally for in-person learning

LAWRENCE, Mo. — Parents and students in Lawrence said they’ve had enough, they’re ready to go to full in-person learning.

About 75 people held a protest Monday afternoon in front of the Lawrence Public Schools building.

“We want to be in school Monday through Friday,” parent Marcy Owens said. “We want normalcy.”

Even some of the youngest students told FOX4 online learning has been difficult.

“It’s harder to activities online than doing it on paper,” 3rd grader Lizzie said. “And it’s just more fun to see all your friends and hang out in the same room instead of on the screen.”

Eventually, the superintendent came out and addressed the crowd.

“With the support of our board, November 9, we’ll be back in school,” Dr. Anthony Lewis told the group.

“We have to get back [to in-person learning] eventually,” Lewis told FOX4. “We know that’s the best model of education when our scholars are in front of our teachers, but we have to do it safely.”

Lewis said Lawrence schools has students at the secondary level phasing back into the classroom if they have connectivity issues from online learning or special needs.

At the end of the week, high schools will be back in school once a week, and middle schoolers will go to a hybrid model.

Elementary school kids begin on that plan November 9, but these people want them back in-person now.

Lewis said there will also be a pilot program for in-person learning at elementary schools with about 70 students.