Weak tornado blusters through Blue Springs, metro sees minor damage

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — An EF-0 tornado cut a six-mile path in the eastern part of the Kansas City metro early this morning, May 4, resulting in minor damage reports.

The tiny twister began near Blue Springs Lake at about 2:20 a.m. and ended near Lake Lotawana, according to the National Weather Service. Its estimated wind speed peaked at 85 mph.

Another small tornado formed in Archie, Missouri, which is about 13 miles south of Harrisonville. The path was less than 2 miles, and the storm had estimated peak winds of 80 mph, causing “sporadic EF-0 Damage,” according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph, Missouri experienced seemingly more widespread damage, according to information from the NWS and FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. However, these damages were due to straight line winds.

Strong winds and heavy rains blew throughout the metro in the early-morning hours. In Kansas City, a big tree fell and blocked all three lanes of Ward Parkway between 73rd Street and 74th Street. Two drivers crashed into the tree in separate incidents.

