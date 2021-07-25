‘Wear your seatbelt’: Overnight “hill jumping” accident leaves many injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police believe “hill jumping” is to blame for a crash that landed one teenager in the hospital with critical injuries and hurt two others.

Picture the Dukes of Hazzard. Hill jumping is when a car leaves the ground while driving at a high rate of speed over a ridge, like a hill.

Police said it’s incredibly dangerous for the people involved and innocent bystanders.

“I was not expecting to save somebody’s life,” Neighbor Clarence Jones said. “The car was on it’s side and the passenger window was facing towards the sky.”

KCPD said the 16-year-old driver lost control going over a large hill and the Toyota Corolla flipped.

At least two other people were in the car.

Jones ran to help a 19-year-old man who was stuck in the passenger seat.

“So, I cut the passenger seat belt off with a knife and then pulled him out the window.”

Police said a 15-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

Jones found her in the middle of the road.

Four men in a passing car stopped to carry the teen to safety, while Jones’ girlfriend called police.

“Then, the other girl runs up to me and says there was another girl,” Jones said, “and I was like where, where was the other girl?”

Jones said firefighters searched the woods with spotlights and drones, but police have not said anything about a fourth teenager.

Police do believe3 this crash is the result of “hill jumping” – a huge problem according to neighbors.

Jones said he’s seen people drive nearly triple the 35 MPH speed limit.

“People come down this street 80 miles sometimes,” Jones said. “Fast cars like Chargers and vets come down at like 102.”



Sixty is the number of crashes another neighbor has seen over her 14 years on this street – some of the crashes have been deadly.

She built barriers using light poles that cars have taken out near her yard.

Jones urges people to slow down, follow the law and buckle up.

“I think bro would’ve been dead in the passenger seat if he would have been never wearing his seatbelt,” Jones said. “So, wear your seatbelt.”

Police said they do not believe the driver was impaired, but they are investigating to see if any charges are warranted.