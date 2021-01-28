Wearing two masks could offer more protection, but with one exception

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The majority of Americans have been wearing masks for months after many states and cities enacted mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Now there’s a new threat. Health experts are concerned with new variants of the virus that are showing up around the world. Some of those variants have been detected in the U.S. Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System say we need to take precautions as if the variants are in the metro.

An easy way to give yourself protection is to wear two masks. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agreed double masking is a good idea.

“If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, a Infectious Disease Specialist at the University of Kansas Health System, talked about the issue during a Facebook live this morning. He said he doesn’t wear two masks, but wouldn’t discourage anyone from doing so.

Hawkinson and Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, say it doesn’t hurt anything to wear two masks, unless one of those masks is an N95 mask.

“If you put a mask over the N95 mask, you may actually defeat the N95 mask by putting pressure on the sides of it and opening it up,” Stites said. “Just be a little careful if you’re going to wear an N95 with a mask over it.”

Stites also said N95 masks are most effective if they’ve been fitted. He said most people don’t bother to go through that step.