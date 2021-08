KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people are stuck at KCI Airport this morning thanks to flight delays and cancelations.

More that 8″ of rain has fallen in certain areas of the metro since Thursday afternoon.

The rainy weather contributed to more than a dozen delays and cancelations at the airport Friday morning. Delta, United, American, and Southwest all had flights impacted.

Airlines and KCI Airport ask travelers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.