KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter weather has pushed back Brookside’s St. Patrick’s Day Warm-up Parade to March 19.

Originally scheduled for March 12, the “40 Years of Brookside Luck” parade will now take place a week later at 1 p.m.

After two years of canceling the parade, we just couldn’t bear the thought of canceling for a 3rd year. Brookside Business Association

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the parade in 2020 and 2021.

The parade route will start at 65th Street and Wornall Road, turn onto 63rd Street, onto Main Street, followed by Meyer Boulevard and ending on Brookside Road.