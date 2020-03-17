Website helps children continue education among school closures

While classes are suspended at schools across the nation, one website is available to continue your child’s education.

OutSchool.com offers educational information for kids ranging from three to eighteen years old.

They cover all school subjects from math, science, and English.

There are also opportunities for teachers looking to offer their services as well.

With students out of school over coronavirus concerns, the company is now looking to add more teachers to their team to continue educating young minds.

Amir Nathoo, CEO, OutSchool, said, “We started preparing for this a couple weeks ago when news of coronavirus started to spread. We’re very grateful to be able to provide a service that’s useful.”

Sessions start as low as five dollars per class, and their are free waivers for families that qualify.

For more information on the website and how to join follow the link HERE.