These products are just some of the items available to Missouri customers through Liberty Utilities new online Energy Efficiency Store.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local electricity provider is now offering new money-saving opportunities to their customers.

There’s a new online store that sells energy efficiency products to Missouri customers of Liberty Utilities.

Jillian Curtis, a spokesperson with Liberty Utilities said the products in their new “Energy Efficiency Store” are sold at a highly discounted price, compared to what you would pay for the same products at any retailer.

The online marketplace sells several types and sizes of LED light bulbs, an advanced powerstrip and several smart thermostat options.

Curtis said the Liberty Utilities Energy Efficiency Store will continue to change and/or expand the products they have listed for purchase.

CHECK OUT THE FOLLOWING VIDEO:

During a portion of a phone conversation featured in the video below, Jillian Curtis says why Liberty Utility customers should visit the new Energy Efficiency Store.

Not only does the online store sell deeply discounted products, Curtis added, but those energy efficient products will also save Missouri customers with Liberty Utilities, money on their monthly electric bill, since the products sold use less electricity than their older style counterparts.

To save you even more money, free shipping is offered when customers spend over $30.00 in the online store.

A link to Liberty Utilities new Energy Efficiency Store can be found HERE.