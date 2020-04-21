Webster House restaurant in downtown Kansas City will close permanently

Picture of Webster House on April 21, 2020 after its permanent closure was announced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Picture of Webster House on April 21, 2020 after its permanent closure was announced during the coronavirus pandemic.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Webster House, an old schoolhouse that Shirley Helzberg saved from the wrecking ball in 2001 by renovating it for use as an upscale restaurant and retail location, will not reopen.

The business has been closed since March 17 because of the city’s stay-at-home order.

According to The Kansas City Star, Webster House had 49 full- or part-time employees.

Helzberg told the newspaper she has “fond memories of our personal passion and love for Webster House.” However, the civic leader and Crossroads developer also said that “there were so many uncertainties” and “until there is a vaccine, people are going to be really fearful.”

Read the full story on the Kansas City Business Journal’s website.