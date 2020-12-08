Wedding album, gift for widowed grandmother stolen by porch pirates in Overland Park

An Overland Park woman was victimized by porch pirates. She says it’s what was taken that hurts so much.

It happened Friday near 87th and Metcalf. Doorbell camera video shows a delivery van leave packages at the home.

Seconds later, a white Chevrolet pick-up truck backs in the drive-way, and a masked man gets out and takes the packages.

The thieves are in such a hurry, they don’t even close the door right away during their getaway.

“It just feels crummy,” the victim, Alex Smith, said.

Smith came home to her packages gone.

“Someone on Nextdoor post had said that he matched a description of someone else in the area that was taking packages,” Smith said.

Smith just married her husband, Nolan Smith, last June.

Her wedding album she’d been anxiously awaiting for months was in one of the boxes stolen.

In another was a framed photo that was a gift for her grandmother, Pat. She’s now a widow after losing her husband, Mel, in October.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family couldn’t even see him in the hospital until his death.

“He was the greatest person,” Smith said. “He was so fun and funny and cared about his family so much, and it really hurt to not be able to see him for so long, and then the time we do see him it was the last time.”

FOX4 has told you about countless cases of porch pirates.

Police say thieves strike during the holidays when they know people are making more online orders.

“I think it’s worse this year, and the reason why is there’s people who lost their job and they still want to make that Christmas happen for their family,” said John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department. “This is not the right way to do it, by going around stealing.”

Officers typically recommend having things shipped to your office or having a neighbor grab them.

But, during this pandemic more people are working from home, and porch pirates are capitalizing.

For these sisters, this is personal.

“It’s kind of the extra punch in the gut,” said Alex Smith’s sister, Jenna Drake. “We’ve all had a really hard 2020, but losing our grandpa in October was kind of the crummy cherry on top with all of that.”

The wedding photographer is out of Overland Park. He tells FOX4 he’s working to get Smith a replacement album at no charge.

“I’m trying to remain hopefully that he’ll print out a new one and get it to us,” Smith said.

If you recognize the man and/or the truck in the video, call Overland Park police.