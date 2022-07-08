KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, 26-year-old Sir Raheem Knox, was shot and killed near East 40th Terrace just before 2 p.m.
The initial call came in as shots fired and was updated to a shooting while officers were on the way to the scene.
Once on scene, police found Knox inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the homicide and urge anyone with additional information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
