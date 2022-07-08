Kansas City officers on the scene of a homicide in the 4800 block of E 40th Terrace on July 6, 2022. (FOX4 Photo/Ken Price)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, 26-year-old Sir Raheem Knox, was shot and killed near East 40th Terrace just before 2 p.m.

The initial call came in as shots fired and was updated to a shooting while officers were on the way to the scene.

Once on scene, police found Knox inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the homicide and urge anyone with additional information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

