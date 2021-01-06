Wednesday’s ‘Jeopardy!’ episode will air on FOX4 at 6:30 p.m.

DENVER — Wednesday afternoon’s episode of “Jeopardy!” will now air at 6:30 p.m. on FOX4 due to breaking news coverage at the United States Capitol.

Fans of “Jeopardy!” will get to see the final episodes hosted by Alex Trebek this week. The acclaimed game show host died Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Trebek hosted the popular show for 37 seasons, taping his last episodes Oct. 29. Those shows were originally slated for the end of December, but were later moved to the new year.

The final new episodes hosted by Trebek are airing this week through Friday. If you live in the Kansas City area, you can watch them on FOX4 at 2 p.m.

If you live outside the Kansas City area, you can find your local time and channel on the “Jeopardy!” website.