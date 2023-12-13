KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Missouri cities started collecting extra sales taxes on recreational marijuana in October. Kansas City could could use some of that money to try to prevent more violent crime.

On Wednesday, the city’s Finance, Governance, and Public Safety Committee considered an ordinance allocating $42,000 to Partners for Peace, a group that involves two client advocates who work for the city.

“It truly takes more than money to assist these trauma filled situations, and I’m thankful we have a city council that supports the work of individuals of myself and Heidi who are the boots on the ground,” Client Advocate Carly Mitchell said to the committee Wednesday.

Mitchell talks to victims of crimes to try to keep them from retaliating.

“Whether it’s relocating, and that’s even hooking up with Ad Hoc who does most of the relocation, so that’s partnering up with them and joining forces with them to relocate them but also following up when they relocate because that is very vital as well,” she said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday after talking to the committee.

“So we can send you to Texas or Atlanta or California, but what is your plan when we get there right? So, even being in contact with social service agencies in other states to make sure that they’re still progressing and they are continuing on the right path.”

Mitchell’s comments come as the city’s just six homicides away from breaking its yearly record of 179.

Kansas City’s Director of Public Safety Melesa Johnson joined Mitchell to explain to the committee why Partners for Peace needs this $42,000.

“Well, I’ll push back politely and say, ‘I don’t know if there’s a good chance,'” Johnson said when asked if she thought the city would likely break its homicide record from 2020. “Because you have people like Carly Mitchell working day in and day out. You have her partner working day in and day out, not doing the easy stuff, doing the hard stuff.”

The committee passed the ordinance Wednesday. The full city council’s expected to consider it Thursday.