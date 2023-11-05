FRANKFURT, Germany. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle it out with the Miami Dolphins for the top spot in the AFC in a highly anticipated matchup overseas.
Chiefs inactives
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- BJ Thompson
- Mike Caliendo OL
- Neil Farrell DT
- Malik Herring
Dolphins inactives
- Robbie Chosen
- Skylar Thompson
- CB Kelvin Joseph
- S Brandon Jones
- OL Robert Hunt
1st Quarter
- Dolphins win the toss and decide to defer, Chiefs start with the ball
- Patrick Mahomes gets it to Noah Gray on a 25-yard play to get to the Dolphins 11
- The Chiefs get on the board first after a Mahomes 11-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice on a screen
- Chiefs force a Dolphins punt after Jaylen Watson sacks Tua Tagovailoa on 3rd & 10
- Mahomes looks for Justin Watson on a deep ball and it’s incomplete, the Chiefs will punt
2nd Quarter
- Tagovailoa tries to get it Tyreek Hill, but the ball goes off his fingertips, 3rd down
- Chiefs defense playing very well, force another Dolphins punt after an incomplete pass intended for Jeff Wilson Jr.