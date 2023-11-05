FRANKFURT, Germany. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle it out with the Miami Dolphins for the top spot in the AFC in a highly anticipated matchup overseas.

Chiefs inactives

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • BJ Thompson
  • Mike Caliendo OL
  • Neil Farrell DT
  • Malik Herring

Dolphins inactives

  • Robbie Chosen
  • Skylar Thompson
  • CB Kelvin Joseph
  • S Brandon Jones
  • OL Robert Hunt

1st Quarter

  • Dolphins win the toss and decide to defer, Chiefs start with the ball
  • Patrick Mahomes gets it to Noah Gray on a 25-yard play to get to the Dolphins 11
  • The Chiefs get on the board first after a Mahomes 11-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice on a screen
  • Chiefs force a Dolphins punt after Jaylen Watson sacks Tua Tagovailoa on 3rd & 10
  • Mahomes looks for Justin Watson on a deep ball and it’s incomplete, the Chiefs will punt

2nd Quarter

  • Tagovailoa tries to get it Tyreek Hill, but the ball goes off his fingertips, 3rd down
  • Chiefs defense playing very well, force another Dolphins punt after an incomplete pass intended for Jeff Wilson Jr.