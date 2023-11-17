KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple different highways and interstates in the Kansas City area have scheduled closures that could impact your drive this weekend.

Primarily, work on the Buck O’Neil bridge project will affect drivers around the downtown loop.

Here’s what you need to know.

Bridge work will close northbound Interstate 35 at Interstate 670, starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, the 12th Street ramp to northbound I-35 and westbound I-670 ramp to northbound I-35 will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

MoDOT will also close the Beardsley Road ramp to 6th Street and 5th Street ramp to westbound I-70 from 7 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, crews will close one lane on westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard.

Crews are expected to finish the new $220 million Buck O’Neil Bridge project by the end of 2024.