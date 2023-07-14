KANSAS CITY, Mo.- There’s another push to try to help Jackson County residents with property assessments after people saw large increases a month ago.

Republican State Rep. Jeff Coleman of Grain Valley introduced a plan that he says, would not allow the Director of Assessment to increase a person’s assessment by more than 2% from year to year. When a person turns 65, their assessed values would freeze. This past year, the plan was sent to the Missouri State Senate, but it never went any further than that. In a phone conversation Friday, Coleman says he’ll reintroduce his plan next legislative session.

Coleman and ReeceNichols Realtor Stacey Johnson-Cosby are working together to try to find a way to keep people’s property assessments from skyrocketing.

“If his is the way and if it’s capped at 2%, and that is what she has to follow, then that’s fine,” Johnson-Cosby said in an interview at FOX4 Friday, talking about Coleman and Jackson County Director of Assessment Gail McCann Beatty. “Then she’s following state law.”

McCann Beatty and Johnson-Cosby agree on the state law part. If this passed though, McCann Beatty says she’d be concerned there will be inequity when it comes to market value.

“If you have a neighborhood that only appreciates two percent, and you increase it by 2%, there at market,” she said in an interview at FOX4 Friday. “But if you have a neighborhood that appreciated at 15 %, and you only increase them at 2%, then they are not paying at market, which means they’re not paying their fair share.”

The discussion comes as Coleman takes part in a Jackson County Tax Town Hall Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Presbyterian Church. You have to register for the event before going to Saturday’s meeting.