Weekend closures will impact Buck O’Neil Bridge traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers who rely on the Buck O’Neil Bridge to get across the Missouri River may want to look for a different route this weekend.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will be working in the area from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. both Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29.

MoDOT warns the right lane of traffic on the bridge will be closed Saturday. Then on Sunday, crews will focus their work on the ramp from northbound 169 highway to Richards Road.

All of the road work is expected to wrap up by Sunday evening.

⚠️Construction/Traffic Alert: This weekend crews will close lane/ramp (Aug. 28-29) as part of the Buck O'Neil Bridge replacement project. #BuckBridge #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/HkvFMlM0a6 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 26, 2021

The work is all part of the massive $220 million dollar project to replace the current bridge over the Missouri River. The current bridge opened in 1956 and MoDOT says it’s ending it’s projected lifespan.