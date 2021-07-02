Weekend road trip: Kansas and Missouri have some of the lowest gas prices in the US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of people are hitting the road over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and the highest gas prices in years are greeting them.

Good news if you’re staying close to home, Kansas and Missouri have some of the lowest gas prices in the country, according to AAA.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.12. That’s up 94 cents from last year. Drivers in Missouri and Kansas are paying much less to fill up at the pump.

MISSOURI

The price of gas is increasing in Missouri, but it’s still more than 30-cents a gallon below the national average. Drivers are paying an average of $2.81 right now, up 4 cents from last week. The average price in Kansas City this week is even lower, at $2.76.

At this time last year, gas was an average of 93 cents less a gallon.

KANSAS

The average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is $2.88.

While the average is higher than neighboring Missouri, the price at the pump in Kansas is still 24 cents below the national average. The highest prices are along the state’s western and southern border. Johnson County’s average price of gas is $2.86, with gas 6 cents cheaper in Leavenworth County.

Mississippi has the lowest gas prices, at an average of $2.75 a gallon. This is how Missouri and Kansas compare, according to AAA.

Mississippi $2.75 Louisiana $2.76 Texas $2.80 Missouri $2.81 Alabama $2.81 Arkansas $2.82 South Carolina $2.82 Oklahoma $2.83 Kansas $2.88 Tennessee $2.88