Weekend road work will impact 2 Kansas City interstates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is an orange barrel alert underway for metro drivers this weekend. Two separate projects will close two Kansas City interstates.
I-670 Closure in Downtown
Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close I-670 on Saturday, Nov. 20, to work on the Baltimore Avenue bridge. Details of the planned closure is as follows:
- Crews will CLOSE westbound I-670 at U.S. 71 / I-70 on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
- Prior to closing westbound I-670, the following ramps will also be closed until about 5:30 p.m.:
- Eastbound I-70 / Southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
- Northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
- 10th St. to westbound I-670.
- Westbound I-70 to westbound I-670.
- Prior to closing westbound I-670, the following ramps will also be closed until about 5:30 p.m.:
- Crews will CLOSE eastbound I-670 at I-35 on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Prior to closing eastbound I-670, the following ramps will also be closed until around 5:30 p.m.:
- Northbound I-35 to eastbound I-70
- Southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670
- On-ramp from Truman Rd. (just past Broadway) to eastbound I-670.
- Wyoming St. to eastbound I-670.
- Prior to closing eastbound I-670, the following ramps will also be closed until around 5:30 p.m.:
I-435 Closure Near Worlds of Fun
A second project will impact Northland drivers, or drivers who may be heading to KCI Airport.
Crews plan to close northbound and southbound lanes of I-435 at Northeast 53rd Terrace Saturday morning. MoDOT said the project will have traffic down to one lane near Worlds of Fun. The closure is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews are replacing the Northeast 53rd Terrace Bridge that runs over the interstate in that area.
All road work for both projects is weather dependent, and reopening times provided are approximate.