Weekend road work won’t impact concert traffic, MoDOT says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close sections of I-670 in downtown at different times over the weekend, but the work will not impact fans going to the Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead.

MoDOT said the closure may impact fans heading to the Power & Light District for the Tech N9ne concert, however.

MoDOT announced new information about the work plan. Details are as follows:

Saturday, August 7 Crews will close westbound I-670 between I-70 and I-35 from 6 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m., but the highway will reopen before the Garth Brooks concert ends, so fans leaving the show will not be impacted The following ramps will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-70 to westbound I-670. The ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670. The ramp from 10 th St. to westbound I-670. The ramp from westbound I-70 to westbound I-670.



Meanwhile, Sunday’s road work will keep the eastbound lanes of I-670 closed a little longer than first expected.

Sunday, August 8 Crews will close eastbound I-670 between I-35 and I-70 from 3 a.m. until about 8 p.m. The following ramps will also be closed from 3 a.m. until 8 p.m. The ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-670. The ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670. The Truman Rd. ramp just past Broadway to eastbound I-670. The ramp from Wyoming St. to eastbound I-670.



MoDOT asks drivers to use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. The department also wants to remind drivers that it is illegal to use a cell phone in road work zones.