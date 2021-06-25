Weekend traffic warning: I-435 in Clay County to close for bridge demolition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Getting around the Northland over the weekend will be a little bit of a trick starting Friday evening.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of both northbound and southbound Interstate 435 between the Interstate 35 Interchange and Northeast 48th Street. It will happen starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25 for guard cable relocation work.

The larger closure will happen at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 25. That’s when crews will close all lanes of northbound and southbound I-435 between the I-35 Interchange and Northeast Parvin Road. The closure will be in place through 5 a.m. Monday, June 28. Ramps to and from the highway will also be closed during that time.

Crews are replacing the Northeast 53rd Terrace Bridge over I-435. MoDOT said the bridge was built in 1969 and has reached its projected service life.

The new bridge will include two, 12-foot lanes with four-foot shoulders and a six-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge. This project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.